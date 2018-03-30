Peanut butter is a rich, nutritious staple every health nut has in their pantry. If they aren’t using peanut butter, they’re using another type of nut butter — the shelf-stable spreads are packed with protein, healthy fats, and an alphabet soup of other nutrients.

The Healthiest Peanut Butter Brands Gallery

Though it’s most-often used to make a classic PB&J, there are infinite other ways to eat peanut butter as a snack or ingredient in your meal. Use it as a dip for your pretzels or use it to spice up a boring bowl of oatmeal. It’s the perfect ingredient to make Greek yogurt more satisfying as a snack. If all else fails, grab a slice of bread and spread a glob of the stuff for a boost of nutrition you’ll struggle to find in any other sweet spread.

But foregoing Nutella for this healthier toast topper could backfire if you’re buying the wrong brand. Some of the most popular peanut butters might be the best tasting, depending on your palate — but they’re often filled with additives, overly processed, and spiked with unnecessary amounts of sugar.

We did a little label browsing for you and scoured for the absolute simplest, least processed peanut butters on the shelves.