RXBar After Kellogg’s $600 Million Purchase: ‘Nothing Is Changing’

RXBar, the popular protein bar company known for their “no BS” ingredients and outstanding product integrity, was recently bought out by Kellogg Co., purveyors of sugary cereal and Eggo waffles.

For some, this transaction is worrying; many rely on the minimalist ingredients and prioritized nutrition of the popular snacks. Their appealing list of whole food ingredients is listed in large print on the front of the package, citing dates, nuts, and egg whites as the main components of the healthy snack. Many Kellogg products, however, hide their laundry list of additives on the side of their brightly-colored boxes.

The protein bar company insists there is no reason for concern, asserting that their product integrity will remain untarnished. In other words, RXBar won’t start adding corn syrup anytime soon.

“We carefully considered who the right partner would be for RXBar’s future,” said Peter Rahal, CEO and co-founder of RXBar, in a press release. “We have always been committed to delivering the highest quality products that taste great, and being radically candid and transparent with our consumers, and these priorities remain.”

If you view the snack company’s website, you’ll find an entire page devoted to reassuring customers about the quality of RXBar’s products and ingredients.

“Our name isn’t changing. Our bars aren’t changing. Our company isn’t changing. Our people aren’t changing,” the company vows.

“You like us the way we are,” they acknowledge to their fans, “and so does Kellogg.”

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2017, nestling the RXBar brand under Kellogg’s umbrella. RXBar has been growing rapidly, and is expected to accumulate approximately $120 million in net sales this upcoming year. If these growth trends continue, the deal will be well worth it for the American cereal company.

RXBar is benefitting from the acquisition as well; now that they have access to Kellogg’s resources and team, they have big plans for the development of their future product. Hopefully, they’ll be able to steer clear of the nutrition problems rife in other parts of Kellogg’s product line, which includes some cereals with more sugar than candy.