We get it — adulting is hard. When you’re in your twenties, sometimes it can take up all of your emotional and physical energy just to get through the day. The last thing you can do after work is sew a button back on a shirt or bake some dessert for your office party. And while skills like these may seem like something from days gone by, these things are actually pretty darn important.

The 30 Life Skills You Should Have by Age 30 Gallery