Aldi's Award-Winning $7.99 Rosé Is Back in Stock

Last year, Aldi sold a fancy bottle of rosé for just $7.99 at stores nationwide. Exquisite Collection Côtes de Provence Rosé, which was formerly exclusive to the U.K., sold out almost instantly after it was dropped in stateside stores in September. With warmer days upon us and the summer season within reach, the German retailer has announced that the award-winning wine has returned.

Côtes de Provence Rosé is described as “delicate yet intense” with flavors of “strawberry and white fruit, with a subtle touch of spice.” For two years in a row, the pretty pink vino, made by Julian Faulkner, has been named the best value rosé at the International Wine Challenge — the “finest and most meticulously judged” wine competition in the world, according to their website.

A post shared by ALDI USA (@aldiusa) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

If you want this exact rosé, you might want to head to your local Aldi ASAP, because last year it sold out in record time. If you’re able to buy it by the bundle, you could put some in a flask bangle, make frosé popsicles, or even throw some in your Alfredo sauce. Find all this and more in the 25 ways to enjoy rosé all summer long without drinking wine.