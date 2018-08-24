If you’ve ever wanted the taste of seven-layer dip without having to actually make it or deal with the mess, you might be into Pringles latest chip flavor. Pringles has rolled out their new 7-Layer Dip chips, so you can get the taste of refried beans, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, cheese, tomatoes, green onions, and olives into your mouth without having to use multiple napkins.

Our favorite hyperbolic paraboloid chip is bringing this quirky and easy party-favorite food to the masses in its trademark cardboard tubes, exclusively at 7-Eleven stores for $2.59 — or two for $4 due to a special promotion. These chips packed with seven layers of flavor are limited-edition, so they’ll be in stores nationwide only while supplies last.

In the past Pringles has wowed us with the bevy of flavors on their Thanksgiving TV-dinner Pringle tray, made us nostalgic for college with their Nissin Top Ramen-flavored chips, and befuddled our taste buds with a sweet sugar cookie version of their normally very salty chips.

