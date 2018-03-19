Sonic to Introduce Pickle Juice Slushies This Summer

One of Sonic’s new summer slush flavors is a big dill. The fast food chain announced to multiple outlets that they will be releasing a pickle juice-flavored slush this summer for a limited time only. Love it or hate it, the brine-inspired (and surely divisive) slushy treat will be available nationwide by June.
“Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” Scott Uehlein, Sonic’s vice president of product innovation and development, said in a statement. “Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush and only Sonic can bring a completely on trend beverage flavor into 3,500 restaurants.”
Food & Wine was able to sample the beverage and called it “sweet and tangy” as well as “surprisingly delicious,” ticking one on the scoreboard for “Team Pickle.” However, social media users have responded with both enthusiasm and disgust.
Excitingly enough, the pickle syrup used to make the slush can be added to anything on the menu once it hits Sonic restaurants. Think pickle soda, pickle ice cream, pickle fries (nasty!) — whatever you can dream up!
