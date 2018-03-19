Sonic to Introduce Pickle Juice Slushies This Summer

One of Sonic’s new summer slush flavors is a big dill. The fast food chain announced to multiple outlets that they will be releasing a pickle juice-flavored slush this summer for a limited time only. Love it or hate it, the brine-inspired (and surely divisive) slushy treat will be available nationwide by June.

“Quite simply, pickle juice is fun,” Scott Uehlein, Sonic’s vice president of product innovation and development, said in a statement. “Nothing says summer like a Sonic slush and only Sonic can bring a completely on trend beverage flavor into 3,500 restaurants.”

Food & Wine was able to sample the beverage and called it “sweet and tangy” as well as “surprisingly delicious,” ticking one on the scoreboard for “Team Pickle.” However, social media users have responded with both enthusiasm and disgust.

Sonic is adding PICKLE flavored slushies to their menu this Summer... that's a no for me. pic.twitter.com/J2xclccwOA — Corinne Lillis (@CorinneWGAL) March 19, 2018

WTF??!!! I just heard Sonic will have pickle juice slushies. That doesn't sound to yummy to me. pic.twitter.com/3xTrMoNYzC — Ms. Death 💋 (@DeadZombie_girl) March 16, 2018

Sonic is going to start selling slushes made from pickle juice. The slushes are perfect for those hot days, when you want to cool off with something that will instantly make you vomit. — Jack Pattie (@JackPattietalks) March 19, 2018

sonic getting pickle juice in their slushies has me PUMPED — Darian Conroy (@_darianconroy) March 19, 2018

Sonic pickle juice slushes are gonna be a GAME CHANGER for hangovers. — Jess (@jessvioletxo) March 17, 2018

Excitingly enough, the pickle syrup used to make the slush can be added to anything on the menu once it hits Sonic restaurants. Think pickle soda, pickle ice cream, pickle fries (nasty!) — whatever you can dream up!

