Fast food has long been an essential part of the American high school experience. It’s hard to say which is the more memorable rite of passage — taking your driver’s test and actually getting your license, or making that first parent-free drive to the local burger joint with friends to fuel your raging high school appetites. But so many aspects of the fast-food experience have changed dramatically over the years.

How Fast Food Has Changed Since You Were in High School Gallery

While we might get nostalgic about the old fast-food restaurants where we used to spend so much time during our teenage years (possibly even working in them), most of the changes are for the better. We now have more fast-food choices than ever. We actually have some healthy fast-food options now, and these chains continue to find new and interesting ways to serve us. Let’s take a look at some of the ways in which the fast-food experience has changed over the past 50 years.