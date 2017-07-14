The Standard Biergarten in New York City
Courtesy of The Biergarten at The Standard, High Line
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Beer
  1. Home
  2. DRINK
  3. Beer

America’s Coolest Beer Gardens

By
Because nothing’s quite as nice as swilling a liter of beer on a back porch

Sitting out on the back patio with a cold beer in your hand is one of summer’s true delights.

More on Beer

Outdoor beer gardens bring together the magic trifecta of beer, fresh air, and good friends. After all, a bucket of ice-cold beer and a plate of disco fries are all you really need in life, right? Luckily, there are ample choices for where to park it when you want to get down to some serious day (and night) drinking.

Click here for America’s Coolest Beer Gardens slideshow.

We’ve searched all over the country for some of the very best beer gardens, and, not surprisingly, many of them have a decidedly German influence, re-creating the celebratory beer halls of Munich. Other beer gardens on our list veer into junkyard-chic territory, some have taken the biker path, while others are an oasis in the industrial desert. We love them all, because they open their backyards and welcome new friends with a cold brew and possibly a pretzel. Work up a thirst as we take a tour of the coolest beer gardens across the country.

Click for slideshow
America’s Coolest Beer Gardens Slideshow
Related Links
Man Gets Away With Checking Single Can of Beer for His Flight5 Cocktails That Will Make You Totally Rethink BeerThe 50 Best Craft Breweries in America 2017
Tags
beer
beer garden
summer
drink
outdoor drinking