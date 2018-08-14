25 Wines to Help Us Survive the Dog Days of Summer

The last weeks of summer are the dog days — hot, sultry, and slow moving. We don’t try to be at are sharpest, at our wittiest; we try to survive and enjoy a nice glass of wine without dissecting it. “Pour me something that tastes good,” is our command.

We have here a lot of wines that pass that test — they taste good, we don’t have to think too much about them, and half of them are $20 or others. But if you are maintaining your air-conditioned sharpness, we do have several special wines to challenge your taste buds.

Geyser Peak California Pinot Grigio 2016 ($10). A little sweet, a little tangy.

Outlot Sonoma County Sauvignon Blanc 2016 ($17). Good California-style sauvignon blanc with apples and lime but not grassy.

Tasca d’Almerita Grillo di Mozia Sicily 2017 ($21). Full-bodied with lively green fruitiness; long on the palate.

Feudi di San Gregorio Sannio Falanghina 2017 ($23). Falanghina is the grape variety, and the wine has lots of spritz, light stone fruitiness and good balance — a flexible food wine.

Pascal Jolivet Pouilly-Fumé 2017 ($24). A sauvignon from next door to Sancerre, this one is nicely done with tart, green notes of lime and gooseberries, with a hint of creaminess.

Robert Mondavi Oakville Fume Blanc 2015 ($28). Very good — a great mouthfeel with flavors that are more complex — herbal and spicy — than pure green fruitiness.

Frank Family “Lewis Vineyard” Reserve Carneros Chardonnay 2016 ($66). Lovely — floral with pear and mellow apple notes, a light creaminess and a toasty finish.

Sant’ Antonio “Scaia” Veneto Rosato IGT 2017 ($13). Lean without being austere and with pleasant tart strawberry flavors.

Bonterra Mendocino County Rosé 2017 ($14). Light, with an edge of bitters and flavors of pear, guava and almond.

La Vieille Ferme Reserve Rosé Vin de France Sparkling Wine NV ($17). Light strawberry flavor, but with considerable gusto and intensity.

La Vieille Ferme Vin de France Brut Reserve NV ($17). A very seductive, savory bubbly with green fruitiness.

Sant’ Antonio “Scaia” Corvina Veneto IGT ($12). Corvina is one of the grapes used to make amarone, but here is yields a quite nice carafe wine to drink lightly chilled with pizza or pasta — bright cherry fruitiness with good acidity.

Chronic Cellars “Purple Paradise” Paso Robles Red 2016 ($15). For those of you who like to drop a few ice cubes in your wine, this is your baby.

Feudi di San Gregorio Irpinia Anglianico 2015 ($20). Pucker up for this tannic wine with nice cherry fruitiness.

Hess “Select” Central Coast Pinot Noir 2016 ($20). Once upon a time, reviewers used the term “varietally correct,” meaning this is what a cab or a pinot is supposed to taste like. This one isn’t textbook “pinot noir-ish,” but is does have nice berry flavors. A tad “big” at 14.2 percent alcohol.

Hess “Select” North Coast Cabernet Sauvignon 2015 ($20). A regional wine that is quite enjoyable, with piquant berry flavors (like a throwback zin) but with a balancing, murky finish.

Inama Carmenere “Piu” Veneto Rosso IGT 2015 ($20). Sharp, tangy cherry flavor, but without a lot of personality.

Geyser Peak “Pluto’s Fury” Russian River Valley Pinot Noir 2014 ($22). More fruit-forward and sweetish than your normal pinot noir.

Gehricke Knights Valley Cabernet Sauvignon ($35). Lots of cassis, blackberries and brambles; lean, but flavorful with defining bitter edges.

Stewart Napa Valley Merlot 2014 ($40). Very smooth with ripe, dark cherries, ripe tannins, and creamy milk chocolate.

Stewart “Tartan” Napa Valley Red Blend 2015 ($55). Good flavors of cassis and blackberries, a hint of chocolate, and integrated tannins.

Geyser Peak “Reserve Alexandre” Alexander Valley Meritage 2013 ($46). An old-style red blend with muted dark cherries and lots of woody and savory flavors.

Robert Mondavi Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon 2014 ($52). A big, thick wine with good cassis and black raspberry flavors, along with dark oak and savory notes.

Pascal Jolivet “Sauvage” Sancerre Pinot Noir 2012 ($66). Loire Valley pinots often have merlot leanings, and so does this one — but it is a good wine that is tangy and a little gamey, as the name would denote.

Pascal Jolivet "Sauvage" Sancerre Pinot Noir 2012 ($66). Loire Valley pinots often have merlot leanings, and so does this one — but it is a good wine that is tangy and a little gamey, as the name would denote.

Benovia "Liberation" Russian River Valley Pinot Noir 2016 ($69). There's a goof backstory about the Normandy invasion and the airplane on the label — so check it out online. The wine itself is rich and spicy and a little tangy, with mellow caramel notes.