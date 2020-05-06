According to a new survey, moms just want takeout for Mother’s Day. But if you want to marry takeaway food with something you can say you made yourself, Red Lobster has your back. Ahead of Mother’s Day 2020, the chain has released a series of four brunch recipes featuring its cult favorite Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

To make these recipes, the first thing you’re going to need is Red Lobster’s Cheddar Bay Biscuits or the brand’s biscuit mix, which is available at grocery stores nationwide. The rest of the recipes are pretty simple to follow, whether you choose to make a Cheddar Bay Biscuit bloody Mary, Cheddar Bay Biscuit waffles, a Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bacon, Egg and Cheese or mixed berry Cheddar Bay shortcakes. While you can make the bloody Mary and breakfast sandwich using to-go biscuits, you’ll need the actual mix to whip up the waffles and mixed berry shortcakes.

If your mama is crazy about Red Lobster but you don’t live with her to cook her up a nice biscuit-inspired brunch, then don’t worry — the chain still has your back. Red Lobster recently launched date night meals that would be perfect for a very hungry mom or your mom and her guest of choice.

The meal comes with an entree, your choice of appetizer (Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon or Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip), one family-size side (green beans, rice, mashed potatoes or sea-salted french fries) and two desserts (Chocolate Wave, key lime pie or vanilla bean cheesecake). Having your mom's favorite meal delivered to her is one of the best ways to celebrate her this Mother’s Day.