Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bacon, Egg and Cheese

Courtesy of Red Lobster
If you thought you've already had the ultimate breakfast sandwich, then you haven't tried putting bacon, egg and cheese on a Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit.
Ingredients
- 1 Cheddar Bay Biscuit
- 2 strips bacon, cooked
- 1 egg, cooked however youj like
- 1 Pinch of shredded cheese
Directions
Cut each Cheddar Bay Biscuit in half lengthwise.
Layer bottom half with bacon.
Add egg, cooked however you like.
Add a sprinkle of shredded cheese.
Top with the other half of the Cheddar Bay Biscuit.
Servings1
Calories Per Serving661
Total Fat44g67%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated13g67%
Cholesterol202mg67%
Protein20g40%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A76µg8%
Vitamin B120.8µg31.5%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.2%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.7%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium266mg27%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)116µg29%
Folic acid49µgN/A
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated19gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus336mg48%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium297mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg42.9%
Sodium1033mg43%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg44.7%
Water88gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
