4.5
2 ratings

Red Lobster Cheddar Bay Biscuit Bacon, Egg and Cheese

May 6, 2020 | 2:01pm
Just when you thought a BEC couldn't get any better
Courtesy of Red Lobster

If you thought you've already had the ultimate breakfast sandwich, then you haven't tried putting bacon, egg and cheese on a Red Lobster Cheddar Bay biscuit.

This recipe is courtesy of Red Lobster.

Ready in
10 m
5 m
(prepare time)
5 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 Cheddar Bay Biscuit
  • 2 strips bacon, cooked
  • 1 egg, cooked however youj like
  • 1 Pinch of shredded cheese

Directions

Cut each Cheddar Bay Biscuit in half lengthwise.

Layer bottom half with bacon.

Add egg, cooked however you like.

Add a sprinkle of shredded cheese.

Top with the other half of the Cheddar Bay Biscuit.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving661
Total Fat44g67%
Sugar3gN/A
Saturated13g67%
Cholesterol202mg67%
Protein20g40%
Carbs46g15%
Vitamin A76µg8%
Vitamin B120.8µg31.5%
Vitamin B60.3mg20.2%
Vitamin C0.2mg0.2%
Vitamin D1µg7%
Vitamin E0.7mg4.7%
Vitamin K0.1µg0.1%
Calcium266mg27%
Fiber2g6%
Folate (food)32µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)116µg29%
Folic acid49µgN/A
Iron4mg22%
Magnesium30mg7%
Monounsaturated19gN/A
Niacin (B3)5mg33%
Phosphorus336mg48%
Polyunsaturated9gN/A
Potassium297mg6%
Riboflavin (B2)0.6mg42.9%
Sodium1033mg43%
Thiamin (B1)0.5mg44.7%
Water88gN/A
Zinc2mg16%
Have a question about the nutrition data? Let us know.
Tags
best recipes