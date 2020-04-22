There's no denying that coronavirus has changed the dating world, and if you're in a relationship, you might be missing date night right now. Because restaurants are closed to dine-in customers indefinitely, Red Lobster is launching a new multi-course takeout feast so you and your beau can dress up with nowhere to go and lots of lobster to eat.

The seafood chain’s new date night deals serve two people, and the amount of food you get is almost unbelievable. Choose from three entree options including lobster, surf and turf, or “Ultimate Date Night,” featuring two Maine lobster tails, 1 pound of snow crab legs, garlic shrimp scampi, crispy shrimp and rice.



Courtesy of Red Lobster

Each selection also comes with four cult-favorite Cheddar Bay Biscuits, your choice of appetizer (Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Crab-Stuffed Shrimp Rangoon or Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip), one family-size side (green beans, rice, mashed potatoes or sea-salted french fries) and two desserts (Chocolate Wave, key lime pie or vanilla bean cheesecake).

Price and participation is subject to vary by location, but at one restaurant in the New York City area, the lobster meal costs $47.99, and the other two cost $71.99. You can order online and use curbside pickup or free touchless delivery where available.

If you can’t physically be with the one you love, Red Lobster has created downloadable Zoom backgrounds to try to re-create the in-restaurant dining experience. Options include a literal photo of the inside of a Red Lobster, a lobster boat, a beach at sunset and more. There’s even a specially curated Spotify playlist with more than 60 songs including “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. And setting the scene with music is just one of the best ways to make dining at home feel like dinner out.