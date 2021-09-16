It’s officially sweet potato season! And do you know what that means? It’s the perfect time to pick up these seasonal potatoes at your local grocery store or farmer’s market and start incorporating them into your daily meals. There are a few different ways to cook a sweet potato, but our personal favorite is air fryer sweet potato fries. Not only are they the perfect snack to serve on game day, but they are absolutely delicious and healthy.

Typically most people would cook fries in hot oil, but for this method, you use little to no oil and can still achieve those crispy fries you love. Cooking sweet potatoes in an air fryer is incredibly simple and takes little effort to make, especially when you’re having a busy weeknight. Here’s how you can make yummy air fryer sweet potato fries.

First, you’ll want to cut your potatoes into the desired size and thickness. Lightly coat it in oil and place your fries in a single layer in the air fryer basket. Be careful not to overlap the fries to ensure each fry is evenly cooked. You can work in batches. Let your fries cook for 20 minutes at 400F. Make sure to take the basket out of the air fryer and shake the fries up every 5 minutes so each side is well-cooked and crispy. Continue until the fries reach your desired doneness. There you go! A quick and easy after school snack for your kids or a great side for burgers or sandwiches.

Once your fries are cooked, you can sprinkle some salt on top to create a sweet and salty combination. Or you can get creative with seasonings like using Old Bay, paprika, garlic powder and more. For cheese lovers, add parmesan and mozzarella cheese on top and let the hot fries melt it into a gooey delight. You can even transform them into loaded taco fries by adding your favorite taco toppings and seasoning. Want to keep it simple? Serve with your favorite dipping sauces or condiments like ketchup or mayo. The combinations are endless and you’ll be happy to learn that there are so many other foods you make in an air fryer for everyday meals.

This recipe by Jennifer Day was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ingredients:

2 pounds sweet potatoes

2 tablespoons oil (enough to lightly coat fries)

Salt (or Old Bay Seasoning), to taste

Honey, for serving

Directions:

Step 1: Cut 2 pounds sweet potatoes into fries about 1/4- to 1/2-inch thick. Toss with 2 tablespoons oil.

Step 2: For oven frying, heat the oven to 450F. Spread fries in a single layer on a large rimmed baking sheet; bake, flipping halfway through, until browned and crisped, 25-30 minutes.

Step 3: For air frying, cook at 400F for about 20 minutes. Open the tray and shake fries every 5 minutes until desired doneness is reached.

Step 4: Dust with salt or seasoning. Serve with honey for dipping.