Let’s be honest, it can be hard to nail down just what to do with your leftovers from time to time, especially if you don’t want to just have last night’s dinner for breakfast or lunch the next day. Whether you're trying to stretch your budget or want to use food scraps to make delicious meals and reduce your food waste, it's great to have a few fridge clean out recipes up your sleeve. And that’s where a good ol’ hash comes in.

101 Ways to Cook an Egg

Hash is a wonderful dish to use up leftovers in your fridge. Plus, you can eat it for breakfast, lunch or dinner. Though it’s often relegated to brunch menus, hash is just the combination of chopped potatoes, vegetables, eggs and optional meat. Here are some hash recipes to reinvent what’s in your fridge and fill your belly.

Roast Beef Hash

If you have leftover roast beef or leftover prime rib, sure, it could make a great sandwich but you can also use it in a hash. Just toss some diced onions and potatoes with the beef and enjoy this dish with a side of poached or scrambled eggs.

Lazy Sweet Potato Hash

Need something hearty to eat for breakfast but don’t want to put too much effort into cooking? Just toss some sweet potatoes, Italian sausage and Brussels sprouts onto a baking sheet. Once the potatoes are roasted, top with cheese and eggs. No sauteing required.

Red Flannel Hash with Poached Egg

If you’re looking for a meatless dish, this red flannel hash is just what you need. This recipe only calls for beets and potatoes with poached eggs. But feel free to add bacon, steak, corned beef, sausage or any leftover meat or plant-based protein you have on hand.

Bacon Butternut Hash with Ham and Eggs

You can make breakfast for dinner with this filling dish, just toss all of the necessary ingredients into a cast-iron skillet. It's a great way to utilize those half-used bell peppers and leftover deli ham in your fridge. This dish is best served with some fried eggs on top, because a runny yolk makes everything better.

One-Pan Sweet Potato and Egg Hash

Not only is this hash easy to make, it’s also a healthy way to start off your day thanks to tons of vitamin-rich sweet potatoes and crisp bell peppers. This dish just uses eggs, but it’s easy to add in some chopped sausage, ham or other meat or plant-based protein if you want. Though hash can be eaten alone, you can also have it as a side dish with your waffles, French toast, pancakes and other breakfast delights.

