4.5
2 ratings

Roast Beef Hash

December 18, 2020 | 2:32pm
Add this to your brunch menu
Courtesy of Chicago Tribune

If you're a brunch fanatic, you know nothing compares to a great potato-based dish, and this roast beef hash doesn't disappoint. Potatoes and roast beef are simmered with a finely chopped onion, paprika, salt and pepper.  

This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune

Ready in
25 m
5 m
(prepare time)
20 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
536
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 1 Tablespoon butter
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 Teaspoon paprika
  • 1/2 Teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
  • 1 potato
  • 2 Cups roast beef
  • 4 eggs (optional)

Directions

Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet until butter melts.

Add 1 small onion, finely chopped; cook, stirring occasionally until soft, about 4 minutes.

Stir in 1 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste; cook, 1 minute.

Stir in 1 large cooked potato, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, and 2 cups cooked roast beef, cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

Cook, undisturbed, over medium heat until crust has formed, about 10 minutes.

Turn hash; cook until lightly browned, 5 minutes. Serve with poached eggs, if desired. 

Nutritional Facts
Servings4
Calories Per Serving536
Total Fat35g54%
Sugar1gN/A
Saturated12g59%
Cholesterol295mg98%
Protein42g84%
Carbs12g4%
Vitamin A107µg12%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg100%
Vitamin C12mg13%
Vitamin D0.9µg6.1%
Vitamin E3mg19%
Vitamin K5µg4%
Calcium66mg7%
Fiber2g7%
Folate (food)51µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)51µg13%
Iron4mg25%
Magnesium58mg14%
Monounsaturated16gN/A
Niacin (B3)11mg71%
Phosphorus459mg66%
Polyunsaturated3gN/A
Potassium870mg19%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.2%
Sodium447mg19%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.1%
Trans0.2gN/A
Water204gN/A
Zinc7mg66%
