If you're a brunch fanatic, you know nothing compares to a great potato-based dish, and this roast beef hash doesn't disappoint. Potatoes and roast beef are simmered with a finely chopped onion, paprika, salt and pepper.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 Tablespoon butter
- 1 small onion
- 1 Teaspoon paprika
- 1/2 Teaspoon salt
- 1/2 Teaspoon pepper
- 1 potato
- 2 Cups roast beef
- 4 eggs (optional)
Directions
Heat 2 tablespoons vegetable oil and 1 tablespoon butter in a skillet until butter melts.
Add 1 small onion, finely chopped; cook, stirring occasionally until soft, about 4 minutes.
Stir in 1 teaspoon paprika, 1/2 teaspoon salt and pepper to taste; cook, 1 minute.
Stir in 1 large cooked potato, cut into 1/2-inch pieces, and 2 cups cooked roast beef, cut into 1/2-inch pieces.
Cook, undisturbed, over medium heat until crust has formed, about 10 minutes.
Turn hash; cook until lightly browned, 5 minutes. Serve with poached eggs, if desired.