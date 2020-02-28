Red Flannel Hash with Poached Egg

Begin by roasting the beets. Preheat the oven to 400.

Toss the cut beets with olive oil, salt and pepper and spread them out in an even layer on a baking sheet.

Roast beets until tender, about 35 minutes. (Can be done in advance.)

To make the hash, heat the remaining butter, oil or animal fat in a large, deep skillet.

Add the onion and sauté over medium heat until softened, about five minutes.

Add the beets and toss to combine. Sauté until the beets have softened a little, about five more minutes.

Add the potatoes and sauté until all the vegetables are heated through, ten to fifteen minutes. Season well with salt and pepper.

While the hash is cooking, prepare to poach the eggs by adding several inches of water and a dash of white vinegar (optional) to a medium saucepan and bringing it to a simmer.

When the water is simmering and the hash is ready to eat, poach the eggs.

Crack the first egg, taking care to keep the yolk intact, into a small dish or ramekin.

Stir the water to create a whirlpool and gently slide the egg into the center. Repeat with remaining eggs.

Poach the eggs in simmering water for 3 minutes. Remove with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel.

To serve, arrange the hash on a dinner plate and top with two poached eggs.