Paleo diets have become increasingly popular recently, and as someone who has tried every diet under the sun, I can truly vouch for this type of eating… at least for a limited amount of time. The struggle comes in when there is a change of season. You know the feeling — the winter cold fronts come in, and there is nothing we want more than a big, warm bowl of pasta. That being said, it's time to find creative ways to fill those cravings without the refined starches weighing heavy on our waistlines.

Adopting the paleo diet plan may sound like a daunting task, but studies show that the benefits are enormous. People who switch to the paleo diet have experienced benefits such as weight loss, lower blood pressure, and lower cholesterol levels. The plan is to avoid processed foods, sugars, dairy, grains, legumes, starches, and alcohol. Healthy fats are also heavily encouraged as part of a paleo regimen.

Obviously, this is a really difficult thing to maintain for months or years on end; after all, at some point you are going to go your best mate’s birthday and want a slice of that celebratory birthday cake, even if for nothing else but to rejoice in the triumph of not allowing sugar to pass your lips for more than two days! But in the interim between those special occasions, it’s good to know you can still indulge in some decadent dishes like these 15 Paleo Recipes for When All You Want Is a Bowl of Pasta.