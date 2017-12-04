Thai BBQ Chicken

You can use any part of the chicken you like for this recipe but I prefer the thighs. Traditional Gai Yang is served with a dipping sauce but if you use chicken thighs, it's so juicy that it doesn't need it.
Combine all ingredients and marinate for up to 24 hours.
Heat the grill to medium or heat a nonstick pan over medium high heat on the stove.
Cook the chicken until golden brown, around 4 minutes each side.
Rest for a few minutes.
Serve with lime wedges, garnish with fresh chillies and cilantro.