Thai BBQ Chicken
This dish will not last long on your table!
Dec 4, 2017 | 3:57 pm
By
Editor
bbq chicken
 You can use any part of the chicken you like for this recipe but I prefer the thighs. Traditional Gai Yang is served with a dipping sauce but if you use chicken thighs, it's so juicy that it doesn't need it. 

6
Servings
104
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

For the marinade:

  • 1 whole chicken, cut into 8 pieces OR 8 chicken thighs
  • 1 can coconut milk
  • 1/4 Cup thai yellow curry paste
  • zest of 2 limes
  • 1/2 Cup brown sugar
  • 1 Tablespoon chili paste
  • 1 large lemongrass stalk, white part only, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tablespoons fish sauce

Directions

For the marinade:

Combine all ingredients and marinate for up to 24 hours.

Heat the grill to medium or heat a nonstick pan over medium high heat on the stove.

Cook the chicken until golden brown, around 4 minutes each side.

Rest for a few minutes.

Serve with lime wedges, garnish with fresh chillies and cilantro.

Nutritional Facts

Total Fat
6g
9%
Sugar
1g
1%
Saturated Fat
2g
8%
Cholesterol
1mg
0%
Carbohydrate, by difference
14g
11%
Protein
1g
2%
Vitamin C, total ascorbic acid
1mg
1%
Calcium, Ca
3mg
0%
Choline, total
2mg
0%
Fiber, total dietary
3g
12%
Folate, total
9µg
2%
Magnesium, Mg
2mg
1%
Phosphorus, P
16mg
2%
Selenium, Se
1µg
2%
Sodium, Na
63mg
4%
Water
3g
0%
