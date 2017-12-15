The Best Food and Drink in Alaska

Alaska probably will never rank among the most boundary-pushing states from a culinary perspective, but there are quite a few quality meals to be found on the Last Frontier. Miles of coastline and plenty of wilderness set an ideal stage for local fish and meat dishes. (We know a great seafood shack in the capital, Juneau, if you’re hungry.) Find out the rest as part of our first annual guide to the best food and drink in every state.

The Best Food and Drink in Every State for 2018: Alaska (Slideshow)

Sure, most of our picks come from the state’s biggest city, Anchorage, but we’ve also found a good dive bar in Homer, which also has the best farmers market in the state. Their growing season might be short, but you can also find preserves and crafts to lengthen the season. We’ve also got some great bars, perfect for making the most of those endless days — or nights.

Over the course of the past year we’ve honored everything from the state’s best hot dogs and farmers markets to its best dive bar and craft brewery in our comprehensive and wide-ranging lists and rankings, compiled through extensive research and with input from a wide network of site contributors, bloggers, journalists, and chefs. We’ve compiled these into individual slideshows celebrating the best food and drink in every state, and you can find our Alaska slideshow here.