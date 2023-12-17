Can You Use Baby Carrots To Make A Cake?

If you want to whip up a carrot cake but you only have baby carrots on hand, you might find yourself wondering if the smaller vegetable can make for an acceptable substitute. Though they're most often used for snacking, these tiny treats aren't actually a different variety. In fact, they're made from standard carrots. When the root vegetables are fully grown and ready to harvest, baby carrots are made by cutting out smaller pieces of carrot and peeling them to shape. Since they're whittled down from the full-size vegetable, they can be swapped into any recipe that calls for carrots — including carrot cake.

The snack-size veggies can be grated down just like the regular kind. However, since they are smaller, they may require some extra grating work. Rather than consistently grating down one large carrot, you'll need to keep swapping in the smaller variety. But, if you have a food processor with a shredding disc, you can simply use the appliance to grate them down.