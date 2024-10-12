Add Crushed Garlic To Store-Bought Mayo For A Super Fast Aioli
A good aioli is the perfect condiment for many snacks, sandwiches and burgers. It can work as a sauce, or as a spread, and even as a simple salad dressing. If you want a super fast way to make aioli at home, you can whip up a shortcut aioli — all you need is store-bought mayo and crushed garlic.
Aioli is a condiment from the Mediterranean that traditionally involved carefully emulsifying olive oil with crushed garlic until you had a creamy sauce. But the definition has since evolved, and often also refers to garlic mayonnaise. For an easy garlic aioli (aka garlic mayo), all you need is a few ingredients: Store-bought mayo, minced garlic, lemon, and, salt and pepper. Since the garlic is the most important ingredient to add, you can still pull off an easy, delicious aioli with just garlic and mayo if that's all you have on hand.
For the crushed garlic, you can use a knife or a garlic press — just make sure to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes with a garlic press. Or, to keep things as easy as possible, you can also use store-bought minced garlic, which comes in a jar. Either way, this easy aioli will come together in a couple of minutes — just whisk the ingredients together until they're well incorporated and you're ready to go.
How to use your aioli
Now that you've made a batch of aioli, it's time to put this flavorful condiment to use. First things first, you may want to add it to just about every sandwich that you make — from BLTs to turkey clubs and so on. You can also spread it on the bun for a fried chicken sandwich or even on the best burger ever along with pickles. And make sure to have extra aioli on the side to use as a dipping sauce for your fries — it makes a delicious pairing for classic fries, sweet potato fries or tater tots. Aioli also works as a dip for a veggie platter, along with ranch and hummus.
Aioli is a tasty sauce on just about any type of taco — chicken, steak, fish, you name it. You can also drizzle it over a grain or rice bowl to add extra flavor and keep the bowl from becoming too dry. A good aioli can bring flavor to almost any savory dish that calls for a creamy condiment.