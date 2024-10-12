Add Crushed Garlic To Store-Bought Mayo For A Super Fast Aioli

A good aioli is the perfect condiment for many snacks, sandwiches and burgers. It can work as a sauce, or as a spread, and even as a simple salad dressing. If you want a super fast way to make aioli at home, you can whip up a shortcut aioli — all you need is store-bought mayo and crushed garlic.

Aioli is a condiment from the Mediterranean that traditionally involved carefully emulsifying olive oil with crushed garlic until you had a creamy sauce. But the definition has since evolved, and often also refers to garlic mayonnaise. For an easy garlic aioli (aka garlic mayo), all you need is a few ingredients: Store-bought mayo, minced garlic, lemon, and, salt and pepper. Since the garlic is the most important ingredient to add, you can still pull off an easy, delicious aioli with just garlic and mayo if that's all you have on hand.

For the crushed garlic, you can use a knife or a garlic press — just make sure to avoid the common mistakes everyone makes with a garlic press. Or, to keep things as easy as possible, you can also use store-bought minced garlic, which comes in a jar. Either way, this easy aioli will come together in a couple of minutes — just whisk the ingredients together until they're well incorporated and you're ready to go.