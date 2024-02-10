We Tried 8 Flavors Of Simply Spiked Lemonade And Limeade And This Is Our Favorite

Fruity alcoholic beverages aren't exactly a new invention. There is ample evidence based on research that was published in Nutrients suggesting that animals of all kinds, including early primates and early hominids, have long consumed naturally fermented fruit, either by accident or on purpose, and that this set the stage for our evolutionary preference for and capacity to digest alcohol.

From sangria to bellini to mimosas, our propensity for consuming fruit-flavored alcoholic drinks is well-documented, and plenty of brands recognize the opportunity to capitalize on this adaptation. One such brand is Simply Spiked, which introduced its first line of lemonade flavors in 2022. Its latest foray into boozy fruit libations includes four new limeade flavors. Like its spiked lemonade varieties, each refreshing, fizzy beverage contains 5% real fruit juice, 5% ABV, and 170 calories per serving.

In the interest of continued research on the topic, I took the initiative to sample all eight Simply Spiked lemonade and limeade varieties. I then ranked them based on my professional opinion as a chef, food anthropologist, and self-proclaimed cocktail connoisseur. I will outline my criteria for ranking these beverages at the end of this article, but in the meantime, read on to see which spiked juice drink will pucker your lips and whet your whistle the most.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.