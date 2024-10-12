The Fennel Cutting Mistake You Need To Stop Making

When it comes to preparing vegetables, there are a few essential steps that go into it. Scrubbing away any dirt, peeling or removing any inedible pieces, chopping and cutting per the recipe needs, and so on. However, certain vegetables, like fennel, can have an additional step due to their distinct features. Oftentimes, when purchasing fennel, the wispy fronds and celery-like stalks are included. And if they are, your cooking will certainly be rewarded.

The absolute best way to cut fennel truly depends on what you're making, but there is one thing to keep in mind. When cutting fennel, save the fronds and stalks for uses beyond what a recipe may call for. From using the herby fronds as a garnish for your dish to adding the stalks to homemade broths, stocks, and soups, using the whole fennel in totality will add a unique freshness and vibrancy to your cooking. So if you've been making the mistake of throwing out the tops of this earthy vegetable, you may want to reconsider your cutting process.