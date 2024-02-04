The Absolute Best Way To Cut Fennel

For a vegetable with such a distinctive taste, fennel sure is versatile and a real jack-of-all-trades in the vegetable world. Not only does it have a broad range of culinary applications, from being the star in an orange-fennel salad to adding a burst of flavor to tomato sauces, but fennel is also a complex ingredient with a bulb, fronds, and seeds that all have related but distinct features and best uses.

To begin working with fennel, you'll need to know how to prep it since it's an unusually-shaped vegetable with layers like an onion, plus herblike fronds and celery-like stalks. The best way to cut fennel really depends on what you're planning to do with it, but with a little knowledge, you can use one fennel in a plethora of different dishes and culinary preparations.

One tried-and-tested approach to cutting fennel is to start by cutting the stalks and fronds off the bulb and reserving them. Next, slice the bulb in two from the top down through the root, and cut the halves into quarters in the same way, then peel off the outer layers as these can be tough. Then, with each quarter of fennel on its side, chop into slices working from the top end towards the root (reserve this too — nothing needs to go to waste!). The resulting chopped fennel is then ready for several uses.