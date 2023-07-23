Add A Bright Burst Of Flavor To Tomato Sauce With One Easy Ingredient

While tomato is usually the only ingredient you can see in a tomato sauce, it isn't the only one you can taste. In addition to tomato, you can usually detect the onion and garlic. And depending on the recipe, you should also be able to pick up on herbs, such as oregano and basil. A well-made tomato sauce should have a good balance of these flavors. But sometimes, it can turn out bland. And if it's brightness you want to add, fennel is the ingredient you should go with.

Bland tomato sauce is typically caused by under-seasoning. But it can also occur if you don't use one of the tomato varieties that are ideal for tomato sauce. The good news is, there are plenty of ingredients that can come to the rescue. Adding a pinch of sugar, some butter, or parmesan cheese are common ways to go about it, and you can even mix in tomato paste to boost the tomato flavor.