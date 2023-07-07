Why Planters Won't Bring Back The Discontinued '90s Snack PB Crisps

Planters has been in the peanut business since 1906. But through the years, the company has sold more than just one type of nut. In 1985, cashews were introduced, and in 1998, Planters started selling trail mix. Nowadays, you can find jars of Planters brand walnuts, almonds, and other nuts seasoned all kinds of ways. Even non-nut-based snacks, such as Cheez Balls and sunflower seeds, are available. At one point, however, there was also a Planters product called PB Crisps. But don't expect them to make a comeback anytime soon — apparently, the snack wasn't all that popular.

Released in 1992, PB Crisps were crunchy peanut-shaped cookies filled with peanut butter creme. The bite-sized snacks also came in two other flavors — PB&J Crisps, filled with peanut butter creme and strawberry jelly, as well as Chocolate Crisps, filled with chocolate creme.

Unfortunately for fans, PB Crisps weren't around for very long. After about three years of selling them, Planters phased out PB Crisps in 1995. Since then, they have yet to make a return, to the disappointment of many.