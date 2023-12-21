Buñuelos De Rodilla Are Delectable Mexican Fritters Made For The Holidays

Plenty of foods from around the world are named after human body parts because they supposedly look like them (even if the resemblance is dubious at best). For example, the word "pretzel" is descended from a Latin word meaning "little arm," and "orecchiette" translates from Italian as "little ears." But German and Italian food are hardly the only ones with this trend. Mexican food has its own food named after a body part: Buñuelos de rodilla, known for their association with Christmas, and whose name translates as something like "knee fritters."

But wait, what gives? They don't look like knees at all! The thing is, they're not meant to: Their name doesn't come from what they look like but from how knees are traditionally part of the baking process. Buñuelos de rodilla was typically shaped across the knees of the women who baked them, giving them their signature stretched-out shape.