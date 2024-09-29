Transform Soggy Canned Mushrooms Into The Perfect Side With Your Air Fryer

Packed with a deceptively meaty blast of umami goodness, mushrooms are a chef's secret weapon. However, prepping and cooking fresh mushrooms often requires knife skills and attention to detail — something we don't always have the time or energy for. Enter canned mushrooms — the savvy shortcut to shrooms on the fly. Although they're convenient, canned or jarred mushrooms are typically packed with a preserving liquid, which can make them soggy, sloppy, and not-so-appetizing. The solution? Your air fryer, of course!

Air fryers trigger the Maillard reaction, a chemical heat reaction in food between amino acids and sugars that facilitates browning and deeper, more complex flavor. While fresh-out-of-the-can mushrooms are macerated and water-logged, the air fryer gives them a caramelized, flavor-forward char and a sturdier structure. Although you can achieve a similar effect by oven-baking or stove-top sautéing, air fryers work twice as fast, making them ideal for jazzed-up canned mushrooms on the fly.

Although it's easy to prepare these crispy little shrooms, it's important to avoid making rookie air-fryer mistakes. Never air fry ultra-wet food, as it can disrupt the texture of the final product and set off the fire alarm if the heated liquid splatters or rapidly evaporates, creating excess steam and smoke. To prevent this, thoroughly pat canned mushrooms dry before air frying them.