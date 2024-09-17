Bring Your Dried-Out Rump Roast Back To Life With One Easy Trick

As one of the best cuts of meat for pot roast, a rump roast is a versatile meal option that you can also sear and cook in the oven. In either case, it's disappointing when the meat turns out to be dry, particularly when you have spent hours cooking it. Don't send it to the trash just yet, though. All is not lost because it's possible to salvage the meat with a simple liquid simmer, allowing the roast's fibers to reabsorb the stock.

If it's an oven-roasted meat, place it in a Dutch oven or braiser. If you're following a Sunday beef pot roast recipe, put the meat back in the slow cooker. No matter which method you choose, fill the pot with a meat or vegetable stock that complements the seasonings you used on the rump roast. You only need enough liquid to cover the meat about halfway.

Next, set the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit or the slow cooker to low. Only leave the roast in the oven or slow cooker long enough to soak up some of the liquid: You don't want to overcook it. After about an hour, test it with a fork. If it doesn't twist off easily, which indicates that it's tender, simmer it for a little longer. For safety, the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that beef roast reach an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees Fahrenheit, which you can check with a food thermometer.