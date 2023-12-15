The Covering Tip For Keeping Roast Beef Juicy And Tender

When you carve up roast beef fresh from the oven, you will have soft and succulent slices of delicious meat. You can take those slices and make a variety of meals. Load them up in a tortilla with onions and blue cheese to make a steak wrap. Mix them in a bowl with veggies and herbs for a steak salad, or chop them into bite-size chunks to make beef nachos. Even after you've eaten your fresh roast beef, however you've served it, there are many delicious options for leftover roast beef. Before you can enjoy that great-tasting meat though, you have to cook it properly so it becomes as brown, juicy, and tender as it should be. This means you should always leave your roast beef uncovered in the oven as it roasts — but with one exception.

If your cut of beef weighs over 8 pounds, you should partially cover the meat in the oven at the midpoint of roasting. This will ensure that your roast beef will be as soft and moist as possible to deliver flavorful, juicy bites. Why exactly should you cover your extra-large roast beef while it's roasting? Well, the answer is quite simple.