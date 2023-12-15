The Covering Tip For Keeping Roast Beef Juicy And Tender
When you carve up roast beef fresh from the oven, you will have soft and succulent slices of delicious meat. You can take those slices and make a variety of meals. Load them up in a tortilla with onions and blue cheese to make a steak wrap. Mix them in a bowl with veggies and herbs for a steak salad, or chop them into bite-size chunks to make beef nachos. Even after you've eaten your fresh roast beef, however you've served it, there are many delicious options for leftover roast beef. Before you can enjoy that great-tasting meat though, you have to cook it properly so it becomes as brown, juicy, and tender as it should be. This means you should always leave your roast beef uncovered in the oven as it roasts — but with one exception.
If your cut of beef weighs over 8 pounds, you should partially cover the meat in the oven at the midpoint of roasting. This will ensure that your roast beef will be as soft and moist as possible to deliver flavorful, juicy bites. Why exactly should you cover your extra-large roast beef while it's roasting? Well, the answer is quite simple.
Lightly covered beef that's steadily roasted is best
When roasting those super-sized cuts of beef over 8 pounds, you have to roast them in the oven longer than average-sized cuts so they cook all the way through. This makes it more likely for all of the meat's succulent juices to vaporize in the hot oven, which will make the meat dry and chewy. However, if you build a tent with aluminum foil for your plus-sized joint right in the middle of your roast time, it will retain all its moisture and flavor.
The aluminum foil also provides additional benefits to your beef as it roasts. The foil tent will ensure that the heat from the oven reaches every part of the meat for a thorough roasting, and it will protect the top outer layer of the meat from charring so it browns evenly. Just be sure not to wrap the foil too tightly, otherwise it will steam your joint. But loosely covering a hefty cut of beef halfway through as it roasts in the oven will keep it succulent. What's more, there are other things you can do to ensure a tender and flavorful roast.
Use these methods to make your roast juicy and tender
For the tenderest roast beef, let it cook in the oven for an extended period at the lowest temperature — 170 degrees Fahrenheit for 4-5 hours. The beef will become more tender with a gradual cooking process because there will be more time for all of its fat to melt into flavorful juices that will infuse every part of the meat. Let the meat cook for the suggested time in your recipe, then add another 15 minutes to let the moisture absorb fully into the meat.
After the beef is done, place it on a platter and let it rest – while still covered with the foil — for another 15 minutes before carving and serving. This will allow for even more tenderization as the juices will really set in while the meat rests. Then, you can slice it up and enjoy a juicy roast dinner, a roast beef and cheddar sandwich, or any other delicious roast beef option. And it's all thanks to covering up that extra large roast in the oven.