Sip On Your Favorite Seafood With The Help Of Infused Liquor

Liquors with unexpected infusions are a hallmark of fancy cocktail menus. To choose one at random, Jac's on Bond in New York City serves up a Caprese Martini with olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and tomato- and basil-infused vodka for a buzzy take on the classic Italian salad, minus the mozzarella. From inventive add-ins to classic ingredients like coffee, brown sugar, and botanicals, boozy infusions are an increasingly popular way to add character and an element of surprise to cocktail hour. Seafood, though, might be the most unique infusion agent of them all.

Those privy to dining at the Michelin-starred Zest by Konishi, a Hong Kong restaurant that blends French and Japanese cuisine, may know about the iconic Eau De Mer, a uniquely savory cocktail made with caviar-infused rum and seaweed syrup. Meanwhile, shellfish, bivalves, and other salty swimmers are making their way into whiskey, vodka, and more. File under: Don't knock it 'til you try it.