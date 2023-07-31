14 Ways To Level Up Your Homemade Burritos

Rice is an essential yet sometimes under-appreciated part of the burrito. Rice provides a relatively neutral flavor base for the other ingredients in your wrap to shine through and helps to temper the impact of overly-spiced meats or beans. Different types of rice can also provide different flavors and textures. While white rice gives the burrito a starchy, pillowy layer, brown rice can deliver a nutty, slightly chewy edge and can boost the fiber content of your meal.

But while rice can provide a flavor and texture counterpoint, it can also sometimes drag the taste of your burrito down with it, making everything just a little blander. To avoid this, perform a simple hack by cooking it in stock. Cooking rice in a flavorful stock doesn't just add more salt but all of the nuance added to the liquid from simmering the meat, vegetables, and bones together. Cooking rice in a broth will also impart more flavor to your rice, although it may add slightly less and be less rich than stock due to broth being simpler and less concentrated.

Both broth and stock may also add some nutrients to your rice, thanks to the vitamins and minerals in the liquid. When cooking rice with stock or broth, it's hard to go wrong with a chicken or vegetable flavor. Using beef broth will add a slightly meatier taste to your rice and turn it a darker color. ‌