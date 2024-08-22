Why Pugliese Bread Is The Best Choice For Bruschetta

When it comes to appetizers, bruschetta is a flavorful preparation featuring fresh ingredients like tomatoes, herbs, and crusty bread. Ciabatta bread is a common choice when making bruschetta, but there may be an even better option, one that can elevate the recipe by creating the perfect contrast to other ingredients.

For more insight, Daily Meal reached out to Joe Isidori, chef and owner of Arthur & Sons, an NYC-based eatery that specializes in Italian American cuisine. According to Isidori, there's a less common bread with a to-die-for texture to make bruschetta. The chef stated, "I prefer a Pugliese loaf for its chewy crust and great crumb," referring to a rustic Italian bread that's crispy on the outside and unbelievably moist on the inside. Isidori goes on to say that Pugliese bread, "offers the perfect crunch to complement the ripe tomatoes." To ensure that the tomato topping remains well supported, chef Isidori recommends Pugliese slices that range from 1 to 1 ½ inches thick, which helps "hold everything together in one satisfying bite."