The Secret To Unbeatable Garlic Bread Is Your Grill

Understanding how to grill garlic bread is a game-changer that will not only deliver a chewier inside and crispier outer crust, but it will infuse a deliciously smoky flavor — the charred portions adding a flavorful undertone to pair with your bread's buttery, garlic flavor.

But when you add garlic butter to your bread, avoid using jarred garlic in your recipe. Its high moisture content will add too much wetness, and the fineness of the garlic pieces makes them susceptible to burning. Alternatively, you can use garlic powder, which won't burn on the grill. Brush your bread generously with your melted garlic butter (feel free to baste multiple times for the most flavorful results), which allows it to soak in the butter and retain a deeper flavor that will stand up to the heat of the grill.

Grilling garlic bread to perfection can be done on either a gas or charcoal grill, but you must use indirect heat as bread can burn quickly. For a gas grill, you'll want to place your bread face down and away from the direct heat on a burner that isn't lit. But be sure to turn up the heat if you're using a larger grill. For a charcoal grill, you'll simply create your pile of coals under one side of the grill and place your sliced bread face down at the other end for a couple of minutes on each side.