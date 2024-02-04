Your Air Fryer Is The Solution To Those Forgotten Canned Potatoes
Far from being just a device for cooking frozen dinners, air fryers can deliciously crisp up canned veggies. Take canned potatoes, for instance. This often underrated and overlooked product can be a great alternative to fresh spuds. Canned potatoes are typically vacuum-sealed and preserved in water for maximum convenience, and maintain their best quality on the shelf for two to five years. These potatoes are parboiled, meaning they are partially cooked during the canning process. As such, they are softer and juicier than raw potatoes, lacking that signature crunch of the vegetable.
Enter the air fryer. This kitchen device can transform semi-mushy canned potatoes into crisp and crunchy delights in less than 20 minutes, without the oil cleanup that traditional deep-frying requires. The fact that canned potatoes are already partially cooked is an advantage for this recipe; the air fryer typically cooks faster than the oven, so you can have your crispy potatoes in less than half an hour.
How to make canned potato chips in the air fryer
Turning canned potatoes into potato chips is a fairly simple process. Buying pre-sliced cans of potatoes is easier, as they have a larger surface area for frying. If you have whole canned potatoes, you will need to slice them thinly into chip-like shapes. Drain your can of potatoes and dry them with a paper towel. You'll want to remove as much moisture as possible before frying to ensure even cooking on all sides.
Consider coating your potatoes in a thin layer of olive oil or bacon fat. This not only helps with the browning process, making them crispier, but also adds additional flavor to your chips. From there, toss your potatoes in your air fryer basket and cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes. For extra crispiness, cook them slightly longer, or if you prefer them slightly softer, remove them from the air fryer earlier.
Once done, feel free to sprinkle them with salt and other seasonings. Consider adding a bit of paprika or chili pepper for an additional kick. Pair your chips with your favorite dips, like bacon guacamole or onion dip. Alternatively, layer some melted cheese on top for a decadent snack.
Other canned potato hacks
Potato chips are just one way to spruce up canned potatoes using an air fryer. Consider creating a vegetable stir-fry as well. Add some bell peppers, onions, or garlic alongside your potatoes for a medley of flavors. The heat from the air fryer will cause the onions and peppers to caramelize, imparting sweetness to the potatoes. If you desire some savoriness, add a few cuts of bacon to the mix. An air fryer can crisp bacon perfectly to crumble atop your potatoes. Combine with a dash of salt, pepper, and rosemary to bring it all together.
Since you're making roasted potatoes instead of potato chips, cook the potatoes at a lower temperature. They should be crisp on the outside, but soft on the inside. If you're looking for a heartier meal, consider a fried take on the classic European recipe of cabbage and kielbasa, featuring potatoes, cabbage, and sausage. Cooking cabbage in an air fryer will give it a crispy outer layer, pairing well with the potatoes.
Finally, you can use an air fryer to simply reheat canned potatoes to serve as a side. Just heat the veggies at a lower temperature.