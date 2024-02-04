Your Air Fryer Is The Solution To Those Forgotten Canned Potatoes

Turning canned potatoes into potato chips is a fairly simple process. Buying pre-sliced cans of potatoes is easier, as they have a larger surface area for frying. If you have whole canned potatoes, you will need to slice them thinly into chip-like shapes. Drain your can of potatoes and dry them with a paper towel. You'll want to remove as much moisture as possible before frying to ensure even cooking on all sides.

Consider coating your potatoes in a thin layer of olive oil or bacon fat. This not only helps with the browning process, making them crispier, but also adds additional flavor to your chips. From there, toss your potatoes in your air fryer basket and cook them at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 20 minutes. For extra crispiness, cook them slightly longer, or if you prefer them slightly softer, remove them from the air fryer earlier.

Once done, feel free to sprinkle them with salt and other seasonings. Consider adding a bit of paprika or chili pepper for an additional kick. Pair your chips with your favorite dips, like bacon guacamole or onion dip. Alternatively, layer some melted cheese on top for a decadent snack.