You've Been Storing Imitation Crab All Wrong

If you are one of the many people who love crab but don't love its price tag, you may already be familiar with one of the best man-made wonders of the culinary world: imitation crab. What you may not be familiar with is how to properly store it.

Imitation crab is made of surimi, a blended paste composed of white fish (usually Alaskan Pollock), starch, sodium, sugar, and natural and artificial flavors. That paste is then put into slender molds and painted with a thin layer of orange food coloring to produce a stick of what looks like — and tastes like — a real crab leg. But since imitation crab is not really made from crab, are the storage rules the same? The answer to this is important, as improperly stored imitation crab meat can cause food-borne illness like listeriosis. If you want to store your imitation crab properly, read on to find out what you may have been doing wrong in the past so you can ensure a better future with your tasty (almost) crab.