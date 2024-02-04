This Is How Imitation Crab Is Actually Made

Imitation food is an umbrella term used to describe food that has been manipulated to look like something else. In one form or another, imitation foods have been made for centuries as a means of surprising and delighting those eating. For example, raw vegetables have long been carved to resemble flowers. Imitation foods have also been used to help those who are going without to still enjoy their food; medieval chefs even created imitation meat dishes using ingredients like fish to replace pork and beef products during days when eating meat was prohibited.

Imitation products, including imitation crab, also offer a cheap alternative to expensive foods. In this instance, imitation crab allows those unable to purchase actual crab — whether for economic or geographic reasons — the opportunity to eat a close approximation of it. It also allows those who want to eat crab without contributing to the environmental pressures placed on the animals to do so.

As a cheap, mass-produced alternative to crab meat, imitation crab is widely used in the modern food system, appearing in everything from grocery store sushi to crab salads. Despite this, many Americans turn their noses up at imitation crab, assuming that it is an entirely artificial, and therefore unhealthy, product. This opinion stems from widespread ignorance concerning how imitation crab is actually made. Rest assured, it's not as bad as many people assume.