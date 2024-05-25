The Discontinued Cracker Barrel Dinner We May Never See Again

The Cracker Barrel menu has changed a lot since the restaurant first opened in 1969. Though southern breakfast staples like biscuits and buttermilk pancakes have stood the test of time, others like fried chicken liver and campfire meals have come and gone. Unfortunately for fans of the restaurant's haddock, Cracker Barrel no longer offers this menu item either.

Cracker Barrel's haddock dish consisted of a boneless, wild-caught North Atlantic haddock filet. Similar to the restaurant's current grilled fish offerings, the haddock was coated in a blend of cornmeal and flour before being grilled, forming a crispy outer crust. This menu item, priced at $9.99, allowed customers to choose between either buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and any three of the Country Sides.

Cracker Barrel last posted about its haddock on Facebook in 2018. By 2019, a customer review on TripAdvisor noticed that it could no longer be ordered in person, even though it was still available on the Cracker Barrel website.