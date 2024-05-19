Here's What Happens When You Eat Cashews Every Day

Are you one of the many people who find cashews irresistible? It's not hard to see why. In addition to being a delicious and satisfying snack, cashews are also chock-full of nutrients like potassium, magnesium, phosphorous, manganese, selenium, and vitamin K. But is this enough to justify eating them every single day?

Like most things, too much of a good thing can be bad. There are pros and cons to eating cashews every day, and it's important to eat them in the right quantity if you don't want to counteract the benefits they provide. In this article, we'll let you know how to get the most out of these nuts, as well as let you in on some secrets you may not have known about cashews. Like, for example, the fact that these "nuts" are not really nuts at all. Technically speaking, a nut is a dry fruit with a hard shell that contains a seed. Cashews, on the other hand, are actually seeds. Intrigued? Read on to find out more about that, and about what would happen if you were to start eating cashews every day.