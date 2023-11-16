How Long Does Cashew Milk Stay Fresh After Its Opened?

Rich in protein and minerals, cashew milk can be an advantageous alternative to cow's or goat's milk. Its mild flavor makes it ideal for baked goods, smoothies, and caffeinated beverages, but you can also enjoy it as is. Plus, it has a relatively long shelf life.

This plant-based drink is similar to almond milk in terms of flavor, texture, and appearance. Once opened, almond milk can last for seven to 10 days in the fridge. The same goes for cashew milk, depending on its composition and packaging. Ideally, store it in the back of the refrigerator to keep it fresh for longer.

A 2021 study found that cashew milk can last for two months or longer if unopened, according to Food Science and Technology. But, as you would expect, its shelf life decreases once the packaging has been opened. After that, you have about a week or so to consume it without the risk of food poisoning.