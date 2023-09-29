Canned Artichokes Are The Key Ingredient For A Tasty Vegan 'Tuna' Salad

Hearty, tangy, and customizable, there's nothing not to love about tuna salad. However delicious it may be, tuna has one limitation — it's not vegan-friendly. But just because you enjoy a plant-based lifestyle doesn't mean you can't experience the comforts of a tuna salad-inspired dish. Although there are dozens of ways to make a meatless tuna salad, canned artichokes will bring you as close to the authentic flavor as possible.

Canned artichokes are prized for their robust, chunky consistency that falls apart easily, emulating the mouthfeel of canned tuna. This textural resemblance makes for a convincing alternative for those seeking a meatless tuna salad. Canned artichokes have a mildly briny taste that resembles the oceanic essence of tuna, replicating not only the physical quality of the fish but also its distinct flavor. It doesn't stop there — canned artichokes are also compatible with traditional tuna salad ingredients like red onion, celery, and lemon, ensuring you'll never have to compromise on the classics.

Although tuna is a nutritious option for mayo-based salads, artichokes are another healthy option offering foodies impressive levels of fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support overall well-being — double win! Just substitute egg-based mayo for a vegan mayo brand, and you'll have a tuna-free tuna salad that will convince any carnivore that it's the real deal.