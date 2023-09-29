Canned Artichokes Are The Key Ingredient For A Tasty Vegan 'Tuna' Salad
Hearty, tangy, and customizable, there's nothing not to love about tuna salad. However delicious it may be, tuna has one limitation — it's not vegan-friendly. But just because you enjoy a plant-based lifestyle doesn't mean you can't experience the comforts of a tuna salad-inspired dish. Although there are dozens of ways to make a meatless tuna salad, canned artichokes will bring you as close to the authentic flavor as possible.
Canned artichokes are prized for their robust, chunky consistency that falls apart easily, emulating the mouthfeel of canned tuna. This textural resemblance makes for a convincing alternative for those seeking a meatless tuna salad. Canned artichokes have a mildly briny taste that resembles the oceanic essence of tuna, replicating not only the physical quality of the fish but also its distinct flavor. It doesn't stop there — canned artichokes are also compatible with traditional tuna salad ingredients like red onion, celery, and lemon, ensuring you'll never have to compromise on the classics.
Although tuna is a nutritious option for mayo-based salads, artichokes are another healthy option offering foodies impressive levels of fiber, vitamins, and minerals that support overall well-being — double win! Just substitute egg-based mayo for a vegan mayo brand, and you'll have a tuna-free tuna salad that will convince any carnivore that it's the real deal.
Canned versus fresh artichokes
To make an artichoke 'tuna' salad, you can use fresh or canned varieties, but we think canned artichokes are the best option for that authentic tuna salad feel. After all, canned tuna is the go-to choice for tuna salad, so why deviate?
Unlike fresh artichokes, which only last a few days when properly stored, canned artichokes have a much longer shelf-life and can last between two and five years, according to the USDA, so you don't need to rush to eat them after purchasing.
Fresh artichokes can be gristly and chewy compared to canned artichokes, which are typically softened by a marination likened to the marinade in canned tuna. Additionally, the fresh ones are rich in a poignant vegetal flavor that doesn't lend itself to the same "fishiness" canned artichokes possess. Because their raw counterparts require cleaning, trimming, and cooking before they can be added to a salad, preserved artichokes are a far more convenient option for vegan 'tuna' salad. Simply crack open the jar, mix in your favorite tuna salad ingredients, and enjoy!
Customizing artichoke 'tuna' salad
While an artichoke-based 'tuna' salad made the conventional way will be a tried-and-true culinary hit, why stick to the classics when you can jazz things up a bit? If you're not fond of the traditional tuna salad ingredients, try using cucumber, bell peppers, finely chopped green onion, or avocado instead of celery and red onion. Not a fan of vegan mayonnaise? Try alternative binding ingredients like olive oil, cashew cream, plant-based yogurt, or olive oil to keep your salad together.
If you want to try something adventurous, look to the Mediterranean diet for inspiration. Kalamata olives, diced sun-dried tomatoes, and vegan feta cheese crumbles are a great way to remix tuna salad's standard lineup of ingredients. Looking for a little extra spice in your life? Dice up some jalapeños and swap lemon juice for lime juice for a zesty, fiery artichoke salad. And if you're feeling toasty, slap that vegan salad onto some whole-grain bread and pair it with vegan cheese slices before transforming it into a plant-based tuna melt.
To add even more fishy, plant-based texture to your salad, introduce some finely chopped hearts of palm to a pickled artichoke salad. Hearts of palm has a crisp, almost meaty texture that will blend seamlessly with canned artichokes.