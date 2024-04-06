Add A Unique Twist To Your Flan With Canned Coconut Milk

For people with a sweet tooth, finding a new favorite dessert is one of the most magical things in life — especially when you realize that a subtle twist on something you already love yields totally unique and craveable results.

Some might wonder, what kind of dessert is flan? And while you can categorize it as a custard, you definitely don't have to put it in a box. Flan can be so many things, thanks to a relatively neutral flavor profile. When you create something from basic staple ingredients — in this case, eggs, sugar, often vanilla, and some kind of milk product — it's easy to find ways to infuse it with alternative flavors.

The beauty is that you don't have to make major changes to the flan formula in order to have a totally different flavor. So while you're experimenting with swaps for those fundamental ingredients, take that can of coconut milk in your cabinet for a spin. You'll find that the nutty, lightly sweet, and ultra creamy full fat kind of coconut milk is an excellent substitute for the evaporated milk in your traditional flan recipe. The combination of flan's sweet, caramel-y, eggy goodness with coconut flavor can't be beat, and it's as easy as opening up a can.