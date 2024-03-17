Spanish Vs Sweet Onions: What's The Difference?

Your grocery store's produce section can soon turn perplexing as you marvel at the piles and piles of onions surrounding you. Red onions are distinctive enough to set aside, but how do you know which of the various beige-toned onions are the best to buy? Maybe you have a specific recipe you're shopping for, or maybe you're doing a pantry restock and just want to have onions on hand for cooking throughout the week.

Don't mistake the Spanish onion for just any ordinary yellow onion – it tastes milder and gentler in flavor while having a more bulbous shape. And don't mistake a Spanish onion for a sweet one, as sweet onions are a unique variety. Though mildly sweet, a Spanish onion has a broader range of usage in cooking than sweet onions, but it is even larger than its yellow onion cousins. Although Spanish onions have a bit of sweetness, they're not as sweet as sweet onions, which are a category all on their own. Sweet onions are flatter, softer, and have a taste unlike any other onion variety, being truly, well, sweet. Sweet onions are also certainly the favored choice to consume fresh or raw.