How Long Should You Pickle Onions For Maximum Flavor?

To allow your onions to develop complex flavors with depth and nuance, a slow pickling method is your best bet. The ingredients you choose to add to your brine are instrumental in making your pickled onions pop. A typical red onion pickle brine consists of red wine vinegar, coarse salt, sugar, and water, which all help bring the zingy and sweet characteristics of a pickled onion crunch.

A slow pickling method will also help preserve the crunch of your onions. Prime your onions for the brine by pre-soaking your onions in a bowl of salt water for one hour, which will help soften the harsh bite of the onions. In the meantime, boil your brine so that all of the flavors of your ingredients can infuse together, and then allow it to cool completely. Drain and rinse the onions when they're done soaking, and then combine the onions and brine into a tightly sealed jar and place it into the fridge. In three days, you'll be able to enjoy crunchy pickled onions that have maximum depth of flavor.

You can always substitute your red onion for a sweet onion if you prefer a milder pickled taste. Red wine vinegar can also be swapped for apple cider vinegar for a more fruit-forward brine. Whole spices like cloves of garlic, coriander seeds, and fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary will make for a pungent pickled onion. Note that these substitutions don't necessarily lengthen or shorten the amount of time it takes to pickle the onions. However, the more complex you make your brine, the more amount of time you'll want to give the onions to marinate in all those flavor notes.