Popeyes' New Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich Review: The Truffle Mayo Adds A Luxurious Touch

Popeyes has been expanding its menu rapidly this year. Major releases in 2023 include the Ghost Pepper and Sweet N' Spicy wings as well as the new option to add bacon and cheese to any of the chain's chicken sandwiches. The Popeyes Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich isn't essential in the way some might say wings and bacon are, but this item offers a whole new flavor profile for the fast food chicken chain. While this latest item won't stick around full-time, we felt it was worth trying to see if the inevitable hype would be worth it.

For this promotion, Popeyes has partnered with condiment brand TRUFF. Known for its use of truffles in its products, TRUFF is bringing its signature spicy truffle mayonnaise to the king of fast food chicken sandwiches. And that's not all. For the month that this promotion is running, you can also purchase a side of Truffle mayo with any Popeyes order. This has been broken out into its own special menu on the Popeyes app and website, where you can find a whole TRUFF menu listing TRUFF fries, mac & cheese, and more.

Essentially, what you are getting is a side of TRUFF's sauce with your entree. We decided it was best to try the promoted Spicy TRUFF chicken sandwich as well as the TRUFF fries to evaluate it properly.