Popeyes Now Lets You Add Bacon And Cheese To Any Chicken Sandwich
When you think of Popeyes (the restaurant, not the cartoon sailor), you think of chicken — or to be a bit more specific, the chicken sandwich. Popeyes has long boasted that its chicken sandwich beats all others, to the point that it's commonly believed Popeyes fired the first shot in the so-called "chicken sandwich wars" of 2019. Now, perhaps still holding onto that pride like it's holding a W.W.E. Championship belt, Popeyes has announced a new way for guests to enjoy its famous chicken sandwiches — a way that's a little more meaty and a little more cheesy.
According to ChewBoom, a Popeyes chicken sandwich topped with cheese and bacon was first spotted on June 2, although these sandwiches were only seen at very select locations across the country. Now, a recent announcement from Popeyes has confirmed that guests all throughout the nation will be able to order their choice of bacon and cheese on any kind of chicken sandwich they want. Guests can order their choice of crispy bacon and/or Havarti cheese for the small cost of an extra $1.50.
Perhaps as a happy coincidence or as a way to fully complete its chicken sandwich lineup in time for this announcement, Popeyes is also establishing its blackened chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item alongside a limited-time deal exclusive to the chain's mobile app and website.
The blackened chicken sandwich is also customizable
In case you've never had the blackened chicken sandwich from Popeyes before, it's not a piece of meat that's been fried or grilled until it's burnt black. Instead, the sandwich is more or less a chicken filet that's marinated, covered in seasonings, and served on a brioche bun with pickles and mayo. Unlike the regular chicken sandwich, the blackened chicken sandwich isn't breaded and instead relies on the marinade and spices to give it flavor. But like the regular chicken sandwich, you're more than welcome to add bacon and cheese onto the blackened chicken sandwich — or not, depending on what your preference is.
If that isn't enough for you, Popeyes is also introducing an exclusive deal to its mobile app and wesbite. If you purchase a chicken sandwich combo through the app or order online through the website, you will be eligible to get an additional regular side, free of charge. The only drawback, however, is that this deal started on June 6 and is currently running until June 25, so you have a small window of time to take advantage of this deal.
Of course, even if you're unable to get an extra side for free with your chicken sandwich, you can at least take some comfort in knowing you can still get bacon and cheese on it. And when doesn't some cheesy bacon make everything a little better?