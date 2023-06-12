Popeyes Now Lets You Add Bacon And Cheese To Any Chicken Sandwich

When you think of Popeyes (the restaurant, not the cartoon sailor), you think of chicken — or to be a bit more specific, the chicken sandwich. Popeyes has long boasted that its chicken sandwich beats all others, to the point that it's commonly believed Popeyes fired the first shot in the so-called "chicken sandwich wars" of 2019. Now, perhaps still holding onto that pride like it's holding a W.W.E. Championship belt, Popeyes has announced a new way for guests to enjoy its famous chicken sandwiches — a way that's a little more meaty and a little more cheesy.

According to ChewBoom, a Popeyes chicken sandwich topped with cheese and bacon was first spotted on June 2, although these sandwiches were only seen at very select locations across the country. Now, a recent announcement from Popeyes has confirmed that guests all throughout the nation will be able to order their choice of bacon and cheese on any kind of chicken sandwich they want. Guests can order their choice of crispy bacon and/or Havarti cheese for the small cost of an extra $1.50.

Perhaps as a happy coincidence or as a way to fully complete its chicken sandwich lineup in time for this announcement, Popeyes is also establishing its blackened chicken sandwich as a permanent menu item alongside a limited-time deal exclusive to the chain's mobile app and website.