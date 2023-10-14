How To Properly Clean Fresh Crab Legs

Unless you live near the ocean in some very specific areas, chances are your crab legs will not have been caught that day, so there's a good chance you're working with frozen crab legs at home. (That's perfectly acceptable; frozen seafood is typically just as good as the fresh stuff.)

As with any protein, there are a couple of different ways to thaw crab legs. Leaving them in the fridge overnight will typically do the trick, but if you're in a hurry, water immersion is the way to go. This is where you place the legs in an airtight container, such as a plastic bag, then submerge it in water; it'll typically thaw in about half an hour this way. One caveat: Use cold water and leave it in the fridge, because hotter water or general temperatures can cause the crab legs to essentially par-cook, and you don't want that.

From there, simply boil them in the shell as you normally would with any hard-shelled shellfish, such as crab or lobster (the same process doesn't quite apply to a softer-shelled creatures, which is why you can clean shrimp before you cook them). Afterwards, remove them with tongs, and be sure to let them completely cool before you crack them. You don't want to try to de-shell a crustacean that's still piping hot.