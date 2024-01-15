How To Properly Smoke Crab Legs For Perfectly Tender Meat

Crab legs are one of those delicacies that may require a lot of work, but the end result is totally worth it. Whether it's snow crab or king crab, there's nothing that many seafood lovers enjoy more than a giant bucket of crab legs steamed to perfection and served with clarified butter.

Only ... crab legs don't actually have to be steamed. That's certainly the most common way to cook them. But there's another method that will introduce a whole range of new and interesting flavor complexities: smoking. That's right, the same method you use to cook brisket can also be used for crab legs. So, if you love seafood and love that smoky, woody flavor you get from a BBQ, you're in luck because it's easily possible to combine the two. While it does take longer than steaming or boiling them, it's not like it's an hours-long process. The principle, meanwhile, is the same as brisket, king of smoked meats: Go low and slow.