From Which Countries Does Aldi Get Its Wine?

Aldi has gained a fantastic reputation for selling high-quality wines at incredibly low prices. These budget offerings are so good that they consistently win awards at prestigious international wine competitions including the Decanter World Wine Awards.

Aldi manages to stock award-winning wines at such low prices by investing heavily in private labels. Over 90% of Aldi U.S.'s wines are private label and while the brand works with a great number of American producers, international relationships also form part of its portfolio. Joan Kavanaugh, VP of national buying for Aldi U.S., highlighted this in an interview with Winsight Grocery Business: "We have close relationships with suppliers and more than 50 wineries all around the world, from Napa Valley to Tuscany, who we work with to curate our top-quality varietals at the lowest possible prices."

Aldi's dedication to stocking an excellent range of international wine is well illustrated at the moment. The brand's new Specially Selected Wine Collection boasts offerings from Canada, Australia, and Spain. Aldi also sources wine from eight other countries resulting in a broad range of premium-quality wines being offered in store.