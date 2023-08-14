What Is A Denver Steak And How Should You Cook It?
It's the steak lover's dilemma: so many cuts, so little time. Whether you're partial to a mammoth t-bone or a refined filet mignon, there's little denying that there are many varieties and ways to eat a big hunk of cow meat. And while you may think you've had them all, there are some lesser-known cuts you may be surprised to have missed.
Enter the Denver steak. It's a relatively recent addition to the selection of beef cuts, resulting from experiments and research funded by the Cattleman's Beef Board to determine new and hopefully more affordable varieties of meat in the 1990s.
Identified by meat-science professors (yes, apparently that's a thing) at the universities of Florida and Nebraska, the Denver steak is cut from a part of the cow's shoulder called a chuck roll. This section of muscle is found under the shoulder blade and connects to the animal's ribs and backbone. The Denver steak was unveiled to the public by the Beef Board in 2009. Despite the name, it has no real connection to Denver, Colorado.
So how should you cook a Denver steak?
Most meat cut from under a cow's shoulder blade tends to be quite tough. That's not the case with the Denver steak, though. This steak, typically seen in the shape of a long, thick rectangle, has a good amount of fat marbled through it, making it exceptionally tender and flavorful. Though detaching it from the much tougher and chewier meat and connective tissues directly surrounding it at the cow's shoulder blade can be painstaking, the Denver steak can be cooked relatively quickly at high heat.
As with any steak, there are various ways to cook a Denver steak. You can grill it, roast it in the oven, or pan-sear it on the stovetop. Of course, cook times will depend on the technique and how you like your steak, but while the marbled fat will make for a juicier and more flavorful steak, you should make sure it doesn't spend too long on the grill or stove, lest that fat be squandered.
Similar to other cuts of meat, how one cuts a Denver steak is also important. Slices should be made against the grain, which is common with many other cuts. Slicing with the grain can lead to moisture and fat loss, making the steak tougher and less flavorful. In other words, the wrong slicing method defeats the purpose of a Denver steak.
Denver roast vs. Denver steak
So, if you haven't yet tried the Denver steak, it may be one to put on your list. Something to watch out for, though, is the fact that there are two somewhat different cuts of meat that both bear the name Denver. Both come from under the cow's shoulder blade. But while Denver steaks are the tender and marbled, rectangle-shaped cut of meat from the serratus ventralis muscle, Denver roasts come from both the serratus ventralis and the longissimus dorsi. The two muscles are connected, and a good amount of that connective tissue can be found on most Denver roasts.
As stated above, while the Denver steak is noted for its tenderness, much of the muscle directly around it can be a bit tougher. Roasting is the recommended cooking method for the Denver roast, hence the name, though pressure cooking and braising are also suggested.
Tougher meat can also be used in stews or other dishes where tenderness isn't a primary concern, but it's usually a bit trickier to cook with more "open air" methods, such as on the grill or stovetop. So when shopping for a Denver steak, it's important not to confuse it with its close cousin, the Denver roast.