What Is A Denver Steak And How Should You Cook It?

It's the steak lover's dilemma: so many cuts, so little time. Whether you're partial to a mammoth t-bone or a refined filet mignon, there's little denying that there are many varieties and ways to eat a big hunk of cow meat. And while you may think you've had them all, there are some lesser-known cuts you may be surprised to have missed.

Enter the Denver steak. It's a relatively recent addition to the selection of beef cuts, resulting from experiments and research funded by the Cattleman's Beef Board to determine new and hopefully more affordable varieties of meat in the 1990s.

Identified by meat-science professors (yes, apparently that's a thing) at the universities of Florida and Nebraska, the Denver steak is cut from a part of the cow's shoulder called a chuck roll. This section of muscle is found under the shoulder blade and connects to the animal's ribs and backbone. The Denver steak was unveiled to the public by the Beef Board in 2009. Despite the name, it has no real connection to Denver, Colorado.